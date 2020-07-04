Williston woman killed in motorcycle crash

Williston woman killed in motorcycle crash

RAY -- A 55-year-old Williston woman died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Williams County, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Her name will be released pending family notification.

She was traveling west on U.S. Highway 2 about 5 miles west of Ray when the motorcycle drifted onto the north shoulder and entered the ditch at approximately 7:35 p.m, authorities said.

The motorcycle overturned and the driver was ejected. She suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash and was transported to the Tioga Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

 

