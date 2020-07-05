Williston woman killed in motorcycle crash identified

Williston woman killed in motorcycle crash identified

{{featured_button_text}}

RAY -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed Friday killed in a motorcycle crash in Williams County.

Karen Lenk, 55, Williston, died from injuries suffered in the crash on U.S. Highway 2 about 5 miles west of Ray. 

Lenk was traveling west on her 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle drifted onto the north shoulder and entered the ditch, the Highway Patrol said. The motorcycle overturned and Lenk was ejected. 

Lenk was transported to the Tioga Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

1960s Combines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News