Williston woman killed in motorcycle crash identified

RAY -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed Friday killed in a motorcycle crash in Williams County.

Karen Lenk, 55, Williston, died from injuries suffered in the crash on U.S. Highway 2 about 5 miles west of Ray.

Lenk was traveling west on her 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle drifted onto the north shoulder and entered the ditch, the Highway Patrol said. The motorcycle overturned and Lenk was ejected.

Lenk was transported to the Tioga Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

