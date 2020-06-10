Williston voters reject $10 million school bond issue

WILLISTON -- Voters in Williston have defeated a proposed $10 million bond issue for schools.
Nearly 54% of voters in the June election rejected the idea, the Williston Herald reported. A separate proposal to increase the school district's building fund property tax levy also failed, with more than 57% of voters opposed.
It's the fourth consecutive defeat for bond proposals in the district. Voters in March 2018, January 2019 and April 2019 rejected proposals that would have renovated some schools and built new ones.
