Williston officials say asbestos concerns from demolition project unfounded

City officials in Williston are assuring the public that there is no danger from asbestos from the ongoing demolition of the former Law Enforcement Center.
Some residents have expressed concern that dust from the site might contain asbestos and lead paint, presenting a danger to nearby homes and an elementary school. The city says that's not the case.
The state in December stopped the contractor from working at the site after possible asbestos was discovered. The city took control of the demolition project and brought in another contractor.
City Administrator David Tuan confirmed the discovery of asbestos to the Williston Herald, and said the abatement process began on Jan. 20. He said there are no health concerns.
“The Law Enforcement Center structure has been cleared of hazardous materials and has passed an inspection by the state Department of Environmental Quality,” he said. “The demolition is nearly complete and will make progress under the supervision of a certified asbestos abatement inspector as an added measure of safety."
Asbestos was removed prior to demolition continuing, and state officials gave one last seal of approval after a final inspection on Tuesday, according to Tuan. Dust coming from the site is simply dust, he said.
“From a public safety standpoint, it’s safe,” he said. “We’re sensitive to anyone’s concerns, and we did talk to the school and we did tell them that during the drop-off and pickup hours we’ll just stop. Not just from the dust, but also just from traffic if people don’t want to be dealing with that while they’re out there waiting for their kids. We’re trying keep their concerns in mind, but we also want to get this thing done, because it’s also a hazard the longer it stays up.”
The demolition work is expected to be completed Monday.
A new Williams County Law Enforcement Center was built about a dozen years ago.