Williston man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 shooting

A Williston man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a hotel in the city has pleaded guilty to murder in a deal with prosecutors that would see him spend two decades behind bars.
Reginald Toussaint, 26, was arrested in September 2019 and accused of shooting and killing Cesar Pineda after an argument outside the Days Inn. Prosecutor Nathan Madden said it appeared there had been a disagreement about work, and Toussaint felt he had been disrespected.
Toussaint entered his plea Tuesday, the Williston Herald reported. Defense attorney Steven Mottinger said during the hearing that he and his client had discussed the possibility of arguing the shooting was in self-defense, but instead agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a lighter sentence.
A judge still must sign off on the deal under which Toussaint would be sentenced to 30 years in prison with 10 years suspended. Sentencing wasn't immediately scheduled.