Williston man gets 20 years in prison in fatal 2019 shooting
toussaint.jpg

Reginald Toussaint leaves a Williston courtroom in January after pleading guilty to murder in a 2019 shooting.

 JAMIE KELLY, WILLISTON HERALD

A 26-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to spend 20 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a hotel in the city.

Reginald Toussaint pleaded guilty in January to murder in the September 2019 death of Cesar Pineda, whom prosecutors said was shot outside the Days Inn following a work-related disagreement with Toussaint.

Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue on Tuesday accepted a plea agreement between Toussaint and prosecutors that called for a sentence of 30 years in prison with 10 years suspended, the Williston Herald reported.

Williams County Assistant State's Attorney Nathan Madden told Sjue that the plea agreement was an appropriate mix of punishment and rehabilitation. He called it "a fair outcome."

Defense attorney Steven Mottinger said earlier that he and his client had discussed the possibility of arguing the shooting was in self-defense, but instead agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a lighter sentence.
Toussaint's girlfriend also was charged in the case. Jennella Roberson was accused of hindering law enforcement by helping hide her boyfriend.
Court documents show that prosecutors reduced the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor, and Roberson pleaded guilty last April. She was given a suspended one-year jail sentence and put on probation.
 
 
