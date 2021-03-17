Williston man gets 20 years in prison in fatal 2019 shooting

Support Local Journalism
A 26-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to spend 20 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a hotel in the city.
Reginald Toussaint pleaded guilty in January to murder in the September 2019 death of Cesar Pineda, whom prosecutors said was shot outside the Days Inn following a work-related disagreement with Toussaint.
Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue on Tuesday accepted a plea agreement between Toussaint and prosecutors that called for a sentence of 30 years in prison with 10 years suspended, the Williston Herald reported.
Williams County Assistant State's Attorney Nathan Madden told Sjue that the plea agreement was an appropriate mix of punishment and rehabilitation. He called it "a fair outcome."
