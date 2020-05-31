Williston fights plan by Delta to suspend air service to city

Delta Air Lines has announced intentions to suspend air service to Williston, but city and airport officials are fighting the decision with support from the state.
Air carriers are being subsidized through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to maintain a minimum level of service. But the airport on May 22 received notice from the U.S. Department of Transportation that Delta had been given tentative approval to suspend service to Williston Basin International Airport, Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald.
The airport was given a May 28 deadline to submit a response.
"We do have full support of all three of our congressional delegation as well as Gov. Burgum; we do have letters from each of those entities and will be submitting those alongside our letter to support why we feel this decision to allow Delta to suspend service in Williston would be very detrimental to our local, state and really national economy," Dudas said prior to the deadline.
"I'm confident that that decision was made prior to understanding that Delta could potentially be suspending their service," Dudas said. "We're continuing to work with United Airlines to see what level of service they're able to provide for our community as well."
Dudas said airport officials have been working with city administration, economic development and the city commission to communicate with the state's congressional delegation to highlight the importance of continued service to the Williston region.
“A decision by Delta Airlines and the USDOT to discontinue air service to western North Dakota would significantly impact local communities, but more importantly it would disrupt the recovery of the state and national economy by impeding access to the Bakken oil fields," City Administrator David Tuan said.
