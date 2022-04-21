 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Williston business owner mixes passion for oil industry, music in new video

  • 0
Alma singing (photo by Chuck France)

Alma Cook performs in her music video "5000 Candles."

 PROVIDED, CHUCK FRANCE

Alma Cook sat in a hotel room five years ago, ukulele in hand, strumming as she wrote lyrics inspired by the natural gas flares that light up the Bakken oil patch.

Those words turned into the song “5000 Candles,” which she recently released with a music video that features North Dakota oil workers, some of whom she’s come to know while running an oil field compliance company.

"5000 Candles" is the story of unexpected love for people, place, and industry. A tribute to the North Dakota oilfields, it humanizes a part of American life that's typically kept behind a curtain.

FOLLOW:

• Facebook: http://facebook.com/hearalma

• Twitter: @HearAlma

--

LYRICS:

There’s a lot people running their mouth

That don’t stay the night, never come through town.

And some other people running about

That don’t take the time to suss you out.

Still some of us, every night,

We make a toast to you, like “Isn’t it nice

That somebody had the presence of mind

To speak over you, ‘Let there be light’?”

I know it doesn’t make me one of a kind

That I came to you at an opportune time,

And it doesn’t mean I'm one of the guys,

But I'm grateful you came & opened my eyes.

Still, none of us, up in the play,

We don’t think enough of the beauty we make.

It’s all work here, every day,

But when the lights go out, it’s then that I say:

CHORUS

Sight to behold—

Nothing you could do would make me go!

We’ll let the world judge what they don’t know.

Giving me a heartbeat,

Making me never wanna leave.

We’ll let the world judge, ‘cause they don’t see…

5000 candles,

5000 candles burning bright,

All the light you could handle,

5000 candles here at night.

They keep telling me it’s only a phase

And that soon enough, I’ll see that I’m craz-

-y for loving you the way that I do,

Because who could love somebody like you?

They say you’re too, too, too damn small,

And I won’t pretend it don’t matter at all,

But no matter what the trouble ahead,

I still won’t regret this time that I spent.

CHORUS

I wanna know who did that;

Show me the match that lit that sky.

Look at all those candles,

Ode to the light that caught my eye.

Never could forget that—

Stealing my breath & I don’t mind—

5000 candles,

5000 candles here at night.

#oilfield #NorthDakota #song

But it was the flares that captured her attention on flights between Los Angeles and Williston as she navigated two vastly different worlds: the music industry and the oil industry.

Like many newcomers to the Bakken, she did not know much about the flames that dotted the landscape below her. Why were they there? Were they intentional?

“I didn’t have any of that context when I first saw the flares,” she said.

She’s since learned that nobody wants them. The oil industry burns off excess gas in oil-producing areas that lack adequate pipelines or processing capacity. Those flares convert raw methane into carbon dioxide, a less potent greenhouse gas. Flaring is viewed as a better alternative to venting raw natural gas into the atmosphere, but it's still something environmentalists, regulators and -- increasingly -- the oil industry itself seek to keep to a minimum.

People are also reading…

North Dakota’s oil industry has reined in flaring in recent years and the state is meeting its flaring targets as a whole, though problematic areas still exist.

“When I started learning more about flares and how they’re not necessarily something to be celebrated, I put a different spin on it for the video, really emphasizing that what makes the Bakken beautiful are not the flares that all of us hope to eliminate some day, but it’s the people,” Cook said.

The faces of numerous oil workers smile into the camera as Cook sings part of the chorus, "We'll let the world judge, 'cause they don't see/ 5000 candles/ 5000 candles burning bright."

Cook said those featured in the music video are “the very people who took me in as an outsider.” She first came to western North Dakota, reeling from a job loss, to work for a friend’s company. She eventually opened her own business, Cook Compliance Solutions, helping oil field contractors attain safety certifications and other requirements to make them competitive for hire.

One of the people who has shown her the ropes in Williston is Monte Besler of Fracn8r Consulting, who said he helped Cook learn oil field terminology when she first started out in the Bakken.

“She just came out here and caught the bug,” he said.

Besler is featured in the video alongside his license plate, which reads “FRACN8R.” He works as a hydraulic fracturing consultant and said he’s been sharing the video around the oil patch. He called it “a nice tribute” to oil workers.

Cook said that while citizens and politicians regularly express a variety of opinions about the oil industry, “Americans never see the people behind the curtain.” She sought to remedy that through the video, which was shot in North Dakota and California.

Cook's music career spans both states. She’s working on a record in California, but often she performs in Williston at the Eleven Restaurant and Lounge. She’s found that “5000 Candles” is popular with crowds, like last summer at the Bakken BBQ where children joined her on stage holding up candles while she sang.

"How is it that I get to juggle all of these things that I genuinely love?" she said. "I think my dream is just to continue juggling them in whatever capacity I have."

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

North Dakota lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

North Dakota's longest-serving state senator has resigned as head of a panel that oversees the Legislature’s business between sessions. The resignation comes just days after a published report that Republican Ray Holmberg had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. The Forum of Fargo reported that Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier as Morgan-Derosier was in jail on state child pornography charges. He told the Forum that his text messages with Morgan-Derosier were related to “a variety of things” but that he no longer has them.

Minot woman's body found in snow near city's downtown

Minot woman's body found in snow near city's downtown

Police say a 73-year-old Minot woman was found dead near downtown. Police say the woman “was not adequately dressed for the weather” and her body was found in the snow Thursday morning near the city’s post office. Police say the woman may have been dealing with mental health issues. No foul play is suspected. The woman’s identity was withheld pending notification of relatives. 

Josh Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota

Josh Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota

Hollywood actor and “Transformers” star Josh Duhamel will continue to promote his home state of North Dakota. The state's tourism agency confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the star of several “Transformers” movies will be paid $75,000 to be the face of the state’s tourism campaign for the next two years. Duhamel already has earned more than $1 million since 2013 to help lure visitors to North Dakota. Duhamel is from Minot, a city in the north-central part of the state. Tourism officials have said the advertising campaign featuring Duhamel has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans React To Rudy Giuliani On 'The Masked Singer'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News