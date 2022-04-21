Williston business owner mixes passion for oil industry, music in new video

Alma Cook sat in a hotel room five years ago, ukulele in hand, strumming as she wrote lyrics inspired by the natural gas flares that light up the Bakken oil patch.

Those words turned into the song “5000 Candles,” which she recently released with a music video that features North Dakota oil workers, some of whom she’s come to know while running an oil field compliance company.

But it was the flares that captured her attention on flights between Los Angeles and Williston as she navigated two vastly different worlds: the music industry and the oil industry.

Like many newcomers to the Bakken, she did not know much about the flames that dotted the landscape below her. Why were they there? Were they intentional?

“I didn’t have any of that context when I first saw the flares,” she said.

She’s since learned that nobody wants them. The oil industry burns off excess gas in oil-producing areas that lack adequate pipelines or processing capacity. Those flares convert raw methane into carbon dioxide, a less potent greenhouse gas. Flaring is viewed as a better alternative to venting raw natural gas into the atmosphere, but it's still something environmentalists, regulators and -- increasingly -- the oil industry itself seek to keep to a minimum.

North Dakota’s oil industry has reined in flaring in recent years and the state is meeting its flaring targets as a whole, though problematic areas still exist.

“When I started learning more about flares and how they’re not necessarily something to be celebrated, I put a different spin on it for the video, really emphasizing that what makes the Bakken beautiful are not the flares that all of us hope to eliminate some day, but it’s the people,” Cook said.

The faces of numerous oil workers smile into the camera as Cook sings part of the chorus, "We'll let the world judge, 'cause they don't see/ 5000 candles/ 5000 candles burning bright."

Cook said those featured in the music video are “the very people who took me in as an outsider.” She first came to western North Dakota, reeling from a job loss, to work for a friend’s company. She eventually opened her own business, Cook Compliance Solutions, helping oil field contractors attain safety certifications and other requirements to make them competitive for hire.

One of the people who has shown her the ropes in Williston is Monte Besler of Fracn8r Consulting, who said he helped Cook learn oil field terminology when she first started out in the Bakken.

“She just came out here and caught the bug,” he said.

Besler is featured in the video alongside his license plate, which reads “FRACN8R.” He works as a hydraulic fracturing consultant and said he’s been sharing the video around the oil patch. He called it “a nice tribute” to oil workers.

Cook said that while citizens and politicians regularly express a variety of opinions about the oil industry, “Americans never see the people behind the curtain.” She sought to remedy that through the video, which was shot in North Dakota and California.

Cook's music career spans both states. She’s working on a record in California, but often she performs in Williston at the Eleven Restaurant and Lounge. She’s found that “5000 Candles” is popular with crowds, like last summer at the Bakken BBQ where children joined her on stage holding up candles while she sang.

"How is it that I get to juggle all of these things that I genuinely love?" she said. "I think my dream is just to continue juggling them in whatever capacity I have."

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

