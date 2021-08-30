Williston billboard seeks to find girl missing for 40 years

Schiele said no tips immediately came from the billboard, but she remains hopeful.

In addition to the billboard, Schiele was involved with a signature drive. After the podcast, a petition started to find a dedicated cold case investigator to look into Cotton’s disappearance.

“I decided that, come hell or high water, I was getting that petition 5,000 signatures,” she said. “So I really pushed it hard at that point. I’m like, ‘You guys are tired of hearing it, and once we’re there, we can be done with it.’ You know, I think I probably did get some signatures in hopes of me shutting up about it.”

Schiele hopes the petition and the billboard will help kick-start the investigation. She said she understands why detectives can’t make the Cotton case a priority, but time is running out.

“You know the police department is obviously busy, and something that’s happening right now is absolutely going to take precedence over a 40-year-old cold case,” she said. “We wouldn’t expect them to drop everything and focus all their efforts on Barb’s case.

But it’s also not fair to let it go on without the attention that many of us feel that it never did get," Schiele said. "And that needs to happen before any more people that know anything pass away or the trail goes even colder.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0