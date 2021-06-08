Williston airport announces new carrier, Las Vegas flight

Williston Basin International Airport officials announced Tuesday a new air carrier will start flying Williston to Las Vegas this fall.

Airport Director Anthony Dudas, joined by Mayor Howard Klug and Airport Commissioner Chris Brostuen, announced that Sun Country Airlines would be partnering with the airport, bringing non-stop flights to Las Vegas beginning Sept. 2, the Williston Herald reported.

"We want to continue to enhance air service for businesses and our local community so they have those opportunities to travel at an affordable fare to areas that they want to travel to," Dudas said. "We've been working for several years to get a low-cost leisure carrier to come to Williston."

Sun Country will offer twice weekly service to Las Vegas on Thursdays and Sundays. Dudas noted that flights on Sun Country are able to be booked immediately. Klug applauded the the partnership, saying it will eliminate the need for residents to travel elsewhere to fly to the destinations they want.