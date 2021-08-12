Williams County rollover kills Tioga man

A one-vehicle rollover crash in Williams County killed a 24-year-old Tioga man.

The man lost control of the pickup truck he was driving on a paved road about half a mile south of Tioga around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the Highway Patrol reported. The vehicle went in the ditch and overturned multiple times.

The driver and a 26-year-old male passenger from Tioga were ejected from the truck. They were taken by ambulance to a Tioga medical facility and later flown to a Minot hospital, where the driver died, the patrol said. The passenger suffered serious injuries.

The names of the two men were not immediately released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0