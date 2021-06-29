Williams County OKs 2 landfills to accept radioactive oil field waste

Williams County commissioners have granted the first of several approvals two local landfills need to accept radioactive oil field waste.
If the operators are successful in obtaining additional permits from the state, the landfills would be the first in North Dakota to take in the material. State environmental regulators have approved only one disposal site, a well in McKenzie County that started operating two months ago. There, the waste is combined with saltwater from the oil patch and injected deep underground for permanent storage.
Until that site began taking in the waste, the entirety of the radioactive material produced each year in North Dakota -- nearly 100,000 tons -- was trucked from the oil fields to disposal facilities in other states. The bulk has gone to a landfill near Glendive, Montana.
The North Dakota landfills seeking to accept the waste have operated for years near Williston, though one has scaled back significantly and laid off workers during the oil industry downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. So far they have been allowed to take in only nonradioactive material, including other types of waste from the oil fields.
The Williams County Commission on Tuesday approved permit amendments to advance the plans of landfill operators WISCO and Secure Energy Services. The companies now need to obtain permits from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality before they can begin accepting the material.
Commissioner David Montgomery voted in favor of both landfills, referencing work that has taken place over the past 1 ½ years to study the issue. The county enacted a moratorium on applications after Secure Energy sought a permit to accept radioactive waste at its landfill north of Williston in 2019 and residents raised concerns. During that time, the Western Dakota Energy Association sponsored a study of the topic, and county commissions and other government officials have held further discussions. The moratorium was lifted in May.
“I think it’s time we have some trust and we have some faith in the system with the information the state has provided us, with the information the industry has provided us, and move forward,” Montgomery said.
Commissioner Beau Anderson lives near the WISCO landfill west of Williston and voted against allowing either facility to take in the radioactive waste.
“The in-favor comments that I’ve received for either of these for the most part have come from industry and the like, and the against have come from people who are neighbors to me or neighbors to Secure,” he said. “My job is to try to weigh those comments.”
The commission voted 3-2 to amend WISCO’s permit to allow it accept the material, and 4-1 for Secure Energy’s permit. The Round Prairie Township where WISCO’s site is located was not in favor of allowing the material, whereas the Blacktail Township supported Secure Energy's plans. The county planning and zoning commission earlier this month recommended that the full commission reject both applications.
The companies for years have sought to accept the waste, which is known as technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material or TENORM. The waste stems from soil, water and rocks that naturally contain low levels of radiation underground. When those materials are brought up to the earth’s surface during oil production, radiation can become concentrated in filter socks used to strain oil field fluids, in sludge at the bottom of storage tanks and in scale that forms in well pipes.
New rules took effect in 2016 that theoretically would allow landfills in the state to start accepting the waste, but early efforts hit roadblocks in the permitting process. Often, residents pushed back when plans emerged to allow the radioactive material to be buried at landfills near their homes.
“I’d like a little bit of normalcy here,” resident Janice Arnson told the commission Tuesday. “I get tired of our area having all of the impact of the oil and the rest of the state enjoying all the benefits.”
A former manager of the Secure Energy landfill spoke against the company's proposal and questioned the company’s ability to make good on its plans given that it let workers go last spring after the coronavirus pandemic caused a downturn in the oil industry.
“We all know it was a very hard year, tough decisions needed to be made, but the knowledge, skills and experience, certifications, customer relations lost is not something you can just hire six new folks for if this passes today,” Eugene Davis said. “It is extremely difficult to hire now, especially good help, skilled help, even experienced help.”
Secure Energy's site stopped taking in waste as normal during the downturn and opened its doors by appointment only, said Diana Trussell, solid waste manager with Environmental Quality.
Secure Energy Field Safety Adviser Josh Fox said it didn't make sense to "stay open and continue to lose money."
"We made changes that we had to do to stay alive," he said.
He said the company plans to open up the site and hire and train workers to operate it if its application advances through the permitting process.
Representatives of Secure Energy and WISCO spoke at length during the commission meeting about the plans for the sites, employee training, and various safeguards to protect workers and the public. The facilities would be monitored to make sure radiation does not spread through groundwater or via the air, and state officials would continue routine inspections, they said.
Each facility would be capped at taking in 25,000 tons of radioactive waste per year, and the waste’s radiation level could not exceed 50 picocuries per gram. Material above that threshold would have to be taken to a disposal site in another state or to the injection well operated by KT Enterprises in McKenzie County, which does not have such a limit.
Environmental Quality’s review process will include a public comment period and a likely public hearing on the proposals.
Montgomery said he would like to see the commission at a later date adopt a cap on the number of disposal facilities in the county.
