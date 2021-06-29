Williams County OKs 2 landfills to accept radioactive oil field waste

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The companies for years have sought to accept the waste, which is known as technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material or TENORM. The waste stems from soil, water and rocks that naturally contain low levels of radiation underground. When those materials are brought up to the earth’s surface during oil production, radiation can become concentrated in filter socks used to strain oil field fluids, in sludge at the bottom of storage tanks and in scale that forms in well pipes.

New rules took effect in 2016 that theoretically would allow landfills in the state to start accepting the waste, but early efforts hit roadblocks in the permitting process. Often, residents pushed back when plans emerged to allow the radioactive material to be buried at landfills near their homes.

“I’d like a little bit of normalcy here,” resident Janice Arnson told the commission Tuesday. “I get tired of our area having all of the impact of the oil and the rest of the state enjoying all the benefits.”

A former manager of the Secure Energy landfill spoke against the company's proposal and questioned the company’s ability to make good on its plans given that it let workers go last spring after the coronavirus pandemic caused a downturn in the oil industry.