Williams County gas processing plant, pipeline complete

Construction has finished on a natural gas processing plant west of Williston.

Outrigger Energy II's Bill Sanderson Gas Processing Plant can handle up to 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. It's a cryogenic facility, meaning it can go further than some of the other processing plants in the state by cooling the gas enough to separate out ethane and propane from methane, the main component of raw natural gas.

An 80-mile pipeline starting in southeastern Williams County connects to the facility. It will pick up natural gas from wells along the way, including from anchor customer XTO Energy, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil.

The pipeline system and processing plant are not yet operational but likely will be later in 2021, as oil and gas production is expected to pick up, said Alex Woodruff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Outrigger.

North Dakota's oil and gas output fell in 2020 amid a price collapse brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, though prices have slowly trickled back up in recent months. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. pricing benchmark, hit $53 per barrel Thursday. Many oil watchers say $55 per barrel is needed to spur more drilling in North Dakota.

