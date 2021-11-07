Williams County crash kills woman, child

A 52-year-old Williston man faces DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges after a three-vehicle crash in Williams County that killed a woman and child.

The man was driving a pickup truck the wrong way on U.S. Highway 2, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Highway Patrol. His truck collided head-on with a minivan about 20 miles northeast of Williston.

The 44-year-old Williston woman driving the minivan and a girl passenger died at the scene. A 27-year-old male passenger from Jonesboro, Georgia, was taken to a Williston hospital with what the patrol said were serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man from Utah who was driving a pickup truck that was struck by debris was not injured.

The Williston man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Williston hospital, the patrol said.

The crash shut down the highway for about 3½ hours. The names of the people involved weren't immediately released.

