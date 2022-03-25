Wildfires, livestock are concerns as spring begins amid persistent drought in North Dakota

Several North Dakota counties have implemented burning restrictions as spring begins amid continued drought in the state.

Meanwhile, concerns are mounting in the ranching community about a lack of water for livestock heading into the grazing season.

The counties of Morton, Billings, McKenzie, Mountrail, Burke, Renville, Bottineau, Sheridan and Stutsman all have put some sort of burn ban in place, according to the state. More information is at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.

Morton County's ban is effected through Oct. 1. Violations are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

"With an abundance of dry prairie grasses and other vegetation, the area has already either sustained or been threatened with grass and vegetation fires," the county's declaration states. More information on the restrictions is at https://bit.ly/3tz4anC.

There were 2,442 wildfires in North Dakota last year, burning 125,664 acres, according to North Dakota Emergency Services. The number of fires was more than 2 ½ times the number in all of 2020, and the scorched acres were more than 10 times what burned the previous year. The total blackened area was more than six times the size of Bismarck. Large wildfires around Easter prompted the evacuation of the tourist town of Medora and shut down the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Drought update

Three-fourths of North Dakota during much of last summer was in either extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories on the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Conditions have improved dramatically in the eastern half of the state -- no areas are in any drought category, according to the latest map, released Thursday.

But central North Dakota is considered abnormally dry, and the west is in either moderate or severe drought, with a large swath of extreme drought in the northwestern corner.

"Across western North Dakota and southern South Dakota, the lack of seasonal snow cover, above-normal temperatures this past week ... and high winds resulted in the expansion of extreme and severe drought, respectively," wrote National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Adam Hartman. "Reports from western North Dakota indicate rangeland conditions are worse than this time last year. Groundwater and root zone soil moisture is very low and watering holes are dried up."

Hartman said that in southern North Dakota, "Locals continue to be concerned about the antecedent dryness leading up to the spring. Water availability, forage for feed, and livestock are all at risk if the rains do not come during the spring and summer months, as the Northern Plains begins transitioning into a climatologically wetter time of year in April."

NOAA's recently released spring outlook shows the drought is expected to continue or worsen in the western third of North Dakota this spring. AccuWeather's spring outlook isn't any rosier, predicting that drought will maintain its grip on the western U.S., including the western third of North Dakota.

"Conditions could get worse before they get better," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada wrote.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of NOAA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Livestock worries

North Dakota State University Extension has scheduled Livestock Drought Outlook webinars the next two Thursdays. The March 31 outlook will focus on the drought, forage and grazing outlook; the April 7 webinar will focus on considerations for feeding cattle. To register go to https://ndsu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w5HZLafsSf2dg0zqU1rgIg.

“Drought impacts are at the forefront of many ranchers' minds as we head into the 2022 grazing season,” said Miranda Meehan, Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “Concerns linger about long-term impacts of the drought on forage production as well as the risk of a continued drought throughout the year.”

Drought last year prompted many ranchers to move livestock out of state for feeding or reduce their herds, according to the North Dakota Stockmen's Association. Ranchers in the state at the start of this year had 5% fewer cattle than at the same time a year earlier.

“With little to no snowfall in central and western North Dakota so far this season, many cattle ranchers in these regions of the state are very concerned about what could be an upcoming sequel to last year’s serious drought," Stockmen's Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said.

"Top-of-mind concerns are water; how -- or if -- grazing and forage production areas will recover; and diminishing stockpiles of feed that are the reserves tapped in emergency situations," she said. "There is still time for snow and rain to show up, but as we get deeper into the calendar without measurable precipitation in these areas, we grow more anxious about what lies ahead.”

Many ranchers still depend on surface water sources such as dugouts and stock dams to provide water to grazing livestock. Many of those water sources in 2020 and 2021 dried up or were potentially toxic to livestock due to dissolved minerals or solids, according to Sheehan.

“Elevated concentrations of total dissolved solids and sulfates can be toxic to livestock, resulting in decreased performance, abortions, blindness, central nervous system disorders and death,” she said.

Extension agents last year screened 1,547 water samples from 37 counties. They identified 151 water sources with elevated levels of dissolved solids, and 330 sites with potentially toxic sulfate levels.

Improvement in water quality in surface water sources depends on runoff, according to Meehan. The most recent National Weather Service flood outlook indicates a low snowpack west of the Missouri River, with below-normal water content in the snow. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts spring runoff to be well below normal for the entire upper Missouri River Basin. Runoff in February was less than expected, and the agency expects the trend to continue in coming months.

Sheehan also said that spring rainfall alone likely won't be enough to dilute salt concentrations in surface waters.

“As (ranchers) prepare for the upcoming grazing season, we recommend monitoring water quality and evaluating alternative water options,” she said.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3IyurGN.

