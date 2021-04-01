 Skip to main content
Wildfire destroys rail bridge near Cross Ranch State Park
Fire near Cross Ranch

Rail bridge burning south of Cross Ranch State Park

 Washburn Fire Department

A wildfire destroyed a railroad trestle bridge and burned 150-200 acres near Cross Ranch State Park on Thursday afternoon.

Washburn Assistant Fire Chief Travis Verke said the fire started north of a farmstead in a field and moved quickly north-northeast, going through pastureland and unseeded cropland and ravines and coulees along the railroad bed.

It's unclear whether the farm is occupied. It's unknown what caused the fire. 

"It's very dry conditions. It could have been anything," Verke said. The fire's cause will be investigated.

Firefighters stopped the blaze about half a mile south of the park.

"We pinched it off between the railroad and the riverbank," Verke said.

The fire call came in about 2:45 p.m. Firefighters from Center, Mandan and Washburn responded and were on scene from 3-7:30 p.m.

No injuries resulted from the fire.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

