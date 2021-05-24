WIC program income eligibility guidelines change

Income eligibility guidelines in North Dakota for the program commonly known as WIC have been adjusted based on federal poverty levels.

WIC is short for the North Dakota Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. It provides food, nutrition education and other support for low-income families.

“WIC ensures that mothers and young children have access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, accurate information, and referrals to health and other services,” said Amanda Varriano, WIC program director with the state Health Department.

The guideline change increases the amount of income a family can make and still qualify for services. Effective June 1, a family of four can earn up to $4,086 each month (or $49,025 annually) and still qualify.

For more information on the WIC program, go to health.nd.gov/wic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0