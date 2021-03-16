Whopper walleye landed by Dickinson man could smash state record

"Since we've had one of our staff observe the fish and witness the weighing of the fish on a scale, this will help move things along," Power said.

Shypkoski, 41 and a lifelong angler, has had some good fishing luck lately -- just a couple of weeks ago he landed a 31-inch walleye that he didn't weigh on the Columbia River in Washington, where he and a friend went "looking for this caliber of fish," he said. Shypkoski also has fished the Great Lakes, Fort Peck in Montana, and Lakes Sakakawea and Oahe on the Missouri River system in the Dakotas.

The fish he caught Saturday would smash the record -- a 15-pound, 13-ounce walleye that Neal Leier, of Bismarck, caught in May 2018, also on the Missouri south of Bismarck, near the Fox Island boat ramp.

Leier's whopper broke North Dakota's longest-standing fish record. The previous record walleye had been a fish from Wood Lake credited to Blair Chapman of Minnewauken in January 1959.