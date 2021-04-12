Whopper walleye certified as state record

A 16-pound, 6-ounce walleye that Dickinson oil field worker Jared Shypkoski caught on the Missouri River south of Bismarck last month is officially a state record.

Shypkoski reeled in the 33-inch whopper on March 13 in the Eckroth Bottoms area of upper Lake Oahe. The state Game and Fish Department on Monday announced that the agency had certified the fish as a state record following a required review of such matters as whether the fish was legally caught.

Shypkoski's fish smashed the record -- a 15-pound, 13-ounce walleye that Neal Leier, of Bismarck, caught in May 2018, also on the Missouri south of Bismarck, near the Fox Island boat ramp.

Game and Fish keeps a list of records for 30 fish. Seventeen of those records have fallen since 2000, and 11 records have been set in just the past 10 years.

Game and Fish has attributed the windfall of whoppers to several factors, including more anglers, more fishable waters in the state due to recent wet years, stepped-up fish stocking efforts and better angling techniques.

Shypkoski, 41 and a lifelong angler, told the Tribune last month that he caught the record walleye while trolling crankbaits. He said once he got in the boat and weighed it, he knew it was a state record if his scale was on. A game warden later confirmed its weight on a certified scale in Bismarck.

