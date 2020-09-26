What do those colors mean, anyway? Understanding North Dakota's COVID-19 guidelines

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The scale North Dakota is using to show the spread of COVID-19 uses colors and words to signify risk levels, but it also includes what guidelines people should follow and precautions they should take.

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum said Burleigh County was one of the counties in North Dakota that is in the moderate risk level but approaching the high risk category.

Here are some of the guidelines for the high and moderate risk levels:

Restaurants, bars and food service: High risk guidelines call for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery only, with no dine-in service. At the moderate risk level, dine-in is allowed at 50% capacity.

Retail (includes grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies): At the high risk level, non-essential businesses are closed. They can consider reopening at the moderate risk level. In both cases, employers exercise extreme caution, with employees working remotely when possible. Restrict unnecessary visitors from entering.

Hotel, tourism and accommodations: At the high risk level, there would be limited operations, with the recommendation to cancel gatherings of any size where social distancing cannot be maintained. At the moderate risk level, capacity is limited to 50% or a maximum of 250.