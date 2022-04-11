Western North Dakota Honor Flight evokes memories, emotions for veterans

WASHINGTON − A mix of emotions marked the Western North Dakota Honor Flight on Sunday and Monday as 93 veterans toured war memorials in Washington, D.C.

It’s the first trip for the new chapter of the Honor Flight Network, which is dedicated to honoring military veterans with an expense-paid trip to the nation’s capital. In all, 151 people -- vets, escorts, Honor Flight staff and media -- boarded a chartered jet in Bismarck.

At the Vietnam Wall on Monday, vets sketched the names of fallen family and friends, and assisted others in finding names among the 58,318 etched into the surface of the memorial in order of their deaths.

Marvin Boehm, of Mandan, traced his brother Richard’s name, then the name next to it -- that of the man who would have been Richard’s best man at his wedding. The two died as they tried to escape enemy fire in 1971.

“It’s hard to talk about sometimes,” Marvin Boehm said, adding as his voice trailed off, “It’s been 50-some years, but still ...”

Vets lined up for photos below the North Dakota area at the World War II Memorial later in the day. Volunteer Carson Fleck picked a spot on a nearby wall to take photos as vets handed cellphones and cameras to him.

“This is my favorite part of the whole trip,” he said.

For Jim Weaver, an Air Force veteran, the memorial stands as a tribute to those, including his father, who fought in a war effort that Weaver believes “made the world what it is today.” The Vietnam and World War II memorials both evoke emotions for Weaver, a veteran of the Vietnam era, but the World War II memorial is special “because my dad was a veteran,” he said. His father died 11 years ago and “I didn’t make it down to Florida when he died,” Weaver said.

A highlight for many on the first day was a welcome by members of the North Dakota National Guard’s 1-188th Air Defense Artillery unit who are deployed in D.C. Guard members formed an aisle inside Baltimore-Washington International airport, applauding and cheering as the veterans left the airplane.

National Guard members also lined the sidewalk and saluted as the four buses carrying veterans left the airport, capping what Vietnam vet Joe Gross, of Devils Lake, called “the best welcome home I ever received.” He came home to Fort Lewis, Washington, in 1970 to a greeting that included dirty diapers being flung at him. While he was deployed, his girlfriend lied to others about why he never visited her.

“She told her friends I was in prison,” he said.

Buses on Sunday shuttled the veterans from the airport to the Iwo Jima Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial. Honor Flight members watched the changing of guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Silence is required, and one guard during the Honor Flight’s visit asked a group of youngsters to quiet their footsteps. Guards don’t display their rank out of respect to the unknown soldier, whose rank also is unknown.

A guard’s spot at Arlington is highly regarded. The precision of the guards -- each step silent and covering the same distance -- was not a job Lee Wolf, of Center, would have enjoyed. He was an engineer in Vietnam, building roads and airstrips, and helping locals with water projects -- much different tasks than the young men had at the Tomb.

“You gotta be too precise,” he said. “I’m not that kind of person.”

The changing of the guard was meticulous, with each step counted and the time between another set of steps measured to the second. But vets heard -- and appreciated -- what some called “the drag.” Guards can’t stop to recognize the veterans, but with a short but audible drag of their foot -- unnoticed by many -- give the vets a show of respect.

Honor Flight members as they left Arlington were approached by a group of visiting high school students. The students sought out as many veterans as they could, just to say thank you.

Veterans also spent considerable time at The National Archives on Monday, where they had a private viewing of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

"It's an amazing thing," said Air Force Veteran Stan Zalumskis, of Bismarck.

Not all the time spent on the tours was solemn. Veterans from different branches don’t miss a chance to good-naturedly heckle one another, and no branch is immune. More than once, when someone mentioned the Navy, a Marine would chime in “that’s the Marines’ Uber.” The Navy man saw it differently, saying Marines “can’t walk on water. They get their uniforms and their checks from us,” a reference to the Marine Corps being a part of the U.S. Department of the Navy.

On the flight home, trip organizer Marty Presler surprised veterans with envelopes containing letters from family members, as well as questions and artwork from school students. The envelope for Wilbert Harsch, an Army veteran from Pick City, included letters from his children and grandchildren.

"It means a lot," he said, eyes swelling with tears.

Hundreds of people including an honor guard and a high school band turned out at the Bismarck Airport on Monday night to greet the veterans when they returned home.

About 200 veterans are on a waiting list for another Western North Dakota Honor Flight, organizers say. Each trip costs more than $160,000, which comes from business and private donations, service organizations and fundraisers.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.