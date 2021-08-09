Western bridge inspections set this week

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will conduct routine inspections of two more bridges in the western part of the state this week.

Inspection of the Yellowstone Bridge on state Highway 200 near Cartwright is scheduled for Tuesday; work on the Mon-Dak Bridge on N.D. 58 near Buford is set for Wednesday.

The inspections will take place from approximately 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central time each day. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and flaggers will be present. Motorists should expect short delays, and they're urged to use caution in the work zone.

DOT last week conducted routine inspections of two bridges on U.S. Highway 85, a major north-south corridor in the Bakken oil patch -- the Long X Bridge south of Watford City and the Lewis and Clark Bridge near Williston.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or see the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.

