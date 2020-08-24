Weekend Trump boat parade mushrooms into Missouri River spectacle

An idea hatched on a sandbar to show support for the country and its president blossomed into a weekend spectacle on the Missouri River in Bismarck, with hundreds of decorated boats stretching for miles.
Mayor Steve Bakken said the event that wildly exceeded the expectations of even its organizers shows both the patriotism in the area and the opportunities for riverfront development.
Local businessman Brad Balerud and John Evanson cooked up the idea while recreating on a sandbar earlier this month with Evanson's wife, Marne, and Balerud's girlfriend, Karli Skjeret. A friend of Balerud's had helped organize a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump at Clearwater Beach, Fla., earlier this month that is believed to have bested the world record longest boat parade of 1,180 boats.
"We said, why don't we have one ourselves in Bismarck?" Balerud said. "We put a posting out on Facebook, and it just took off, blew up."
The parade drew an estimated 850 boats, decorated with American flags and Trump signs. The local Freedom Riders motorcycle club hung a large U.S. flag from Liberty Memorial Bridge, which was lined with spectators, as were the riverbanks. Vintage planes from the World War II era flew out of the Mandan airport and conducted a flyover of the event. KUSB-FM radio played the national anthem.
"We had everyone tune into 103.3 at noon. Literally, the whole river stopped and honored our national anthem," Balerud said. "It was incredible."
Boats stretched from the Fox Island boat ramp to the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94, a distance of roughly 3 miles. Balerud said he and other organizers had been hoping for 100 boats and were amazed by the turnout, given that awareness of the event spread primarily by word of mouth and in less than a week.
"Obviously it was a Trump parade. Not only do we approve of Trump, but we also are super-patriotic people, and we have a love for country and our local law enforcement," Balerud said. "I just felt that we wanted to do something that was positive, and everyone could have a great time, and have a great day on the river."
Bakken was one who took part. "I think the 50-foot American flag said it all," he said in describing the patriotic atmosphere.
Scott Johnson, who lives on the Mandan side of the river across from Fox Island, also hopped in a boat.
"I was kind of pooh-poohing it, thinking it would be only 75 boats," he said. "But I thought, oh heck, I'll go, and did I eat my words."
The boats gathered near Fox Island were like "a flock of birds," he said.
"Holy smokes! I don't know where they all came from," he said.
Both he and Bakken said boaters were well-behaved and careful to avoid bumping into one another. The state Game and Fish Department and the Burleigh County Sheriff's Office put their boats out on the water to ensure safety, and there were no issues, according to Balerud and Bakken.
The mayor said people came from around North Dakota and as far as South Dakota and Montana to take part, and that the event shows the potential of the river.
"That river is the draw that we need to capitalize on," he said. "When I talk about economic development and how we need to develop the waterfront, this is exactly why. It's good for hotels, restaurants, convenience stores, everything."
Johnson organizes the annual Autumnfest Parade in Bismarck that like many other events in the region has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the boat parade might be just what the community needed.
"Everybody was cheering and clapping and waving from both sides of the river. It was just a really pleasant experience. Remarkable," he said. "It was a lot like the Fourth of July and the Autumnfest Parade. There were some really well-decorated pontoons out there. The whole thing was red, white and blue, 'American the Beautiful' was playing."
Balerud said there are no plans for similar events in the future.
"It was something that I believe we will not see anything like this on the Missouri River ever again," he said. "It was just an incredible day."
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
