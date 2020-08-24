Weekend Trump boat parade mushrooms into Missouri River spectacle

Boats stretched from the Fox Island boat ramp to the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94, a distance of roughly 3 miles. Balerud said he and other organizers had been hoping for 100 boats and were amazed by the turnout, given that awareness of the event spread primarily by word of mouth and in less than a week.

"Obviously it was a Trump parade. Not only do we approve of Trump, but we also are super-patriotic people, and we have a love for country and our local law enforcement," Balerud said. "I just felt that we wanted to do something that was positive, and everyone could have a great time, and have a great day on the river."

Bakken was one who took part. "I think the 50-foot American flag said it all," he said in describing the patriotic atmosphere.

Scott Johnson, who lives on the Mandan side of the river across from Fox Island, also hopped in a boat.

"I was kind of pooh-poohing it, thinking it would be only 75 boats," he said. "But I thought, oh heck, I'll go, and did I eat my words."

The boats gathered near Fox Island were like "a flock of birds," he said.

"Holy smokes! I don't know where they all came from," he said.