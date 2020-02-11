Wednesday is deadline to apply for spring wild turkey license

Wednesday is the deadline for North Dakota hunters to apply for a wild turkey license for the spring hunting season.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering 6,230 licenses, 205 more than last year.

Spring turkey licenses are available only to North Dakota residents. Applicants can apply online at the Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov. Applications also can be submitted by calling (800) 406-6409.

The spring turkey season opens April 11 and runs through May 17. Hunting Unit 21, encompassing Hettinger and Adams counties, will remain closed to hunting due to low turkey numbers.

