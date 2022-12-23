Wedding ring donated in Salvation Army red kettle in eastern North Dakota

The Salvation Army received an unusual donation in one of its holiday fundraising red kettles in North Dakota -- a wedding ring from the family of a woman who died more than 50 years ago.

The ring deposited in a kettle in Barnes County was accompanied by a note that read: “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away in 1970. Was a nurse at hospital for many years. A very loving and caring and giving person. Hopefully there is some value in this. She is still giving! Love you mom!”

Salvation Army Northern Division Lt. Col. Dan Jennings said the ring was gifted anonymously.

“We regularly see generous acts like this -- people who give of themselves so that others can obtain the necessities to live,” he said. “We’ll never know who this selfless person is, but we want them to know how much we appreciate their act of kindness and how much it means to us.”

The Salvation Army ministry provides myriad services such as disaster relief for tens of millions of people, including the homeless and needy families. Its annual red kettle campaign ends Saturday.