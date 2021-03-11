Weather woes cause Bakken oil production to fall

Instead, they are likely to bring any remaining wells idled during the pandemic back online, in addition to wells that were drilled during the pandemic but never fracked due to poor economics, he said.

Natural gas production fell by just over 1% during January, to 2.848 billion cubic feet per day, and flaring figures held steady. Statewide, oil companies captured 94% of the gas they produced and burned off the rest. North Dakota is meeting its 91% gas capture target that aims to reduce wasteful flaring that results at times from a lack of pipeline and processing infrastructure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DAPL, federal drilling

There’s a lot of chatter throughout the Bakken about the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline, a prospect that could come out of a court hearing slated for April 9.

A federal judge revoked a permit for the pipeline’s Missouri River crossing last year while an environmental study is underway, and the decision was upheld by an appeals court. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to say how it plans to address the pipeline’s lack of a permit at the upcoming hearing.