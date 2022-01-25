Watford City youth killed in Tuesday crash

A Watford City youth died Tuesday when his car collided with a semitrailer east of Watford City, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Authorities did not immediately release the name or age of the boy.

The youth was eastbound on state Highway 23 about 6 miles east of Watford City when he lost control of a 2000 Toyota Avalon, the patrol said. The car crossed into the westbound lane in front of a 2014 Peterbilt and side-dump trailer driven by a 58-year-old Watford City man.

The semitrailer driver attempted to move to the right shoulder, and the two vehicles collided partially in the westbound lane and north shoulder. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene, the patrol said. The truck driver was not injured.

A portion of Highway 23 was temporarily closed. The crash is still under investigation.

