Watford City woman dies in head-on crash in Billings County

A 20-year-old Watford City woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Billings County.

The SUV the woman was driving was traveling in the wrong lane of U.S. Highway 85 and ended up colliding head-on with a pickup truck about 13 miles north of Belfield, the Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. Mountain time Sunday. The woman was killed. The 59-year-old man from Stafford, Texas, who was driving the pickup suffered injuries the patrol said were not life-threatening.

The patrol did not immediately release the names of the two drivers.

