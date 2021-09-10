 Skip to main content
Watford City man dies in Thursday crash
One person died and two were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash north of Watford City, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 22-year-old man was unresponsive at the scene on Highway 1806 about 15 miles north of Watford City. He died at the McKenzie County hospital.

The man was a passenger in a GMC Yukon that was headed north when it collided with a Ford pickup, also northbound, that had slowed to make a turn. The driver of the pickup, a 34-year-old man from Watford City, was taken to a Watford City hospital. The 20-year-old driver of the Yukon, also from Watford City, was injured but not transported for treatment, the patrol said.

The names of those involved in the crash weren't immediately released.

