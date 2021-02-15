Washburn man being inducted into North Dakota Aviation Hall of Fame

A Bismarck native who helped advance North Dakota's aviation industry during a career in Washburn is being inducted into the North Dakota Aviation Hall of Fame.

The late William Beeks was born in 1941 in Bismarck. He completed his first flight on his 16th birthday and earned his private pilot's license the following year. He grew up in Washburn, and earned a bachelor's degree in industrial arts from the University of North Dakota.

He returned to Washburn in 1967 to assist his father, Clifford, with their family business, Central Flying Service. He eventually become the primary owner. He worked many years in North Dakota as a flight instructor, aircraft mechanic, aircraft inspector and aerial applicator. He also flew for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Civil Air Patrol, and served as manager of the Washburn Airport for many years. He led the effort for a new concrete runway in 2002.

Beeks served in leadership roles with the North Dakota Agricultural Aviation Association and the Airport Association of North Dakota. He also volunteered as a lobbyist for the aviation community during multiple state legislative sessions. He died in 2006.