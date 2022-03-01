Ward County crash kills Donnybrook man

A head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a semitrailer in Ward County over the weekend killed a Donnybrook man.

The pickup driven by Trey Holsten, 23, crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 52 and collided with the semi about 11 miles south of Carpio, according to the Highway Patrol. Holsten died at the scene.

The semi caught fire but the driver wasn't injured. The Patrol identified him as Vishal Patel, 44, of Lethbridge, Alberta.

The crash happened about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. It caused the temporary shutdown of the highway and rerouting of traffic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0