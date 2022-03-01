 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ward County crash kills Donnybrook man

  • 0

A head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a semitrailer in Ward County over the weekend killed a Donnybrook man.

The pickup driven by Trey Holsten, 23, crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 52 and collided with the semi about 11 miles south of Carpio, according to the Highway Patrol. Holsten died at the scene.

The semi caught fire but the driver wasn't injured. The Patrol identified him as Vishal Patel, 44, of Lethbridge, Alberta.

The crash happened about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. It caused the temporary shutdown of the highway and rerouting of traffic.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian artists under pressure to denounce Ukraine invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News