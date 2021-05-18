Walton couple purchases Medora-area ranch near presidential library site

Hellickson said he has never met or spoken with the Waltons, "but I'm happy that they were interested in our ranch, and I'm excited and look forward to see what they're going to do with it."

Doug Ellison, owner of the Western Edge Books, Artwork, Music business in Medora, said he's glad to see the ranch will be preserved.

"I'd just welcome them to the neighborhood, so to speak," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both he and Hellickson noted Melani Walton's ties in the area. Ellison said the Walton couple has visited Medora two or three times a year since the library project got underway. He called them "very nice people."

Library CEO Ed O'Keefe welcomed the Waltons' purchase.

“Theodore Roosevelt’s Elkhorn Ranch is known as the cradle of conservation, and he lived in North Dakota as a rancher. I am pleased anytime anyone conserves the land and continues the tradition of ranching and grazing in North Dakota," he told the Tribune.

Congress in December passed a $2.3 trillion spending package that included new federal coronavirus aid and a provision for the sale of 93 acres of U.S. Forest Service Land for the library, to be sited near the Medora Musical.