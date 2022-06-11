 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walter Hjelle Bridge inspection set next week

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin inspecting the Walter Hjelle Bridge on state Highway 200 on Monday.

The inspections will take place near Washburn on the eastbound and westbound lanes through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

During the inspection, the DOT travel map at travel.dot.nd.gov will be updated to provide daily information on width restrictions, speed reductions and lane closures. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution through the work zone.

