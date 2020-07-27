Walleye stocked in record number of North Dakota lakes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota fisheries officials this year stocked nearly 12 million young walleye in 180 lakes, the most in the Game and Fish Department’s 110-year history of boosting the population of the popular game fish in state waters.

The number of lakes stocked statewide bested the previous high in 2016 by nearly 30, according to Jerry Weigel, the state’s fisheries production and development supervisor.

He cited record waters in the state -- nearly 450 lakes have public access and some degree of management by Game and Fish -- and unprecedented walleye fingerling production at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery near Riverdale.

The hatchery shipped more than 8,400 pounds of the fish, topping the 2016 record of 7,409 pounds. The little fish are called fingerlings because they’re about the size of a finger -- 1 to 1 ½ inches.

“Just in the first seven days of this year’s walleye production, haulers traveled more than 8,200 miles and stocked over 150 lakes with 7.6 million fish,” Weigel said.