Walleye stocked in record number of North Dakota lakes

North Dakota fisheries officials this year stocked nearly 12 million young walleye in 180 lakes, the most in the Game and Fish Department’s 110-year history of boosting the population of the popular game fish in state waters.
The number of lakes stocked statewide bested the previous high in 2016 by nearly 30, according to Jerry Weigel, the state’s fisheries production and development supervisor.
He cited record waters in the state -- nearly 450 lakes have public access and some degree of management by Game and Fish -- and unprecedented walleye fingerling production at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery near Riverdale.
The hatchery shipped more than 8,400 pounds of the fish, topping the 2016 record of 7,409 pounds. The little fish are called fingerlings because they’re about the size of a finger -- 1 to 1 ½ inches.
“Just in the first seven days of this year’s walleye production, haulers traveled more than 8,200 miles and stocked over 150 lakes with 7.6 million fish,” Weigel said.
Game and Fish uses fingerlings from both federal hatcheries in the state for its stocking efforts. Crews last year didn't use fingerlings from the Valley City National Fish Hatchery because of the discovery of zebra mussels in Lake Ashtabula, the facility's water source. The invasive mussels compete with native species, clog water intakes and can even sink docks and buoys with their weight. State officials are working to stop their westward spread in North Dakota.
This year, officials monitored the water temperature in Ashtabula, as zebra mussels don’t start spawning until temperatures get into the 60s and 70s. They were able to use fingerlings from the hatchery to stock about 15 lakes in the southeast.
“We had a window in Lake Ashtabula,” Weigel said. “We were able to ship (fingerlings) the first couple of days; then we put the brakes on” when water temperatures began to rise.
Of the 12 million walleye stocked around the state, 9.4 million came from Garrison and 1.9 million from Valley City, according to Weigel.
Since a lake's temperature can't be controlled, officials will be working more with filtering as a means of making the Valley City fingerlings safe.
“It’s such a learning curve. This is really the first test run,” Weigel said. “We’ll get to that point where we can use all of those fish.”
A list of lake stockings can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/fishing/where-to-fish.
Stocking crews had near-perfect conditions, with most lakes at or near record water levels, with plenty of flooded vegetation for the young fish to hide in and plenty of food for them to eat, according to Weigel.
Crews later this year will sample walleye lakes to assess the success of the stocking effort and also natural reproduction. Given the plentiful water in North Dakota and the success of stocking efforts in recent years, walleye fishing should be good in North Dakota for several years, state Fisheries Chief Greg Power said.
Weigel said stocking crews while traveling around the state observed a “high amount” of fishing both from shore and from boats.
“I’ve never seen so many people outdoors fishing,” he said. “A lot of out-of-state guys, a lot of locals. And not just weekends. It’s every day of the week.”
Game and Fish canceled this year's paddlefish snagging season due to the coronavirus pandemic because anglers typically stand shoulder-to-shoulder for that type of fishing. The agency otherwise issued no restrictions, opting instead to monitor for any angler congestion on shorelines or at boat ramps and docks. No issues have surfaced, according to Power.
“We had real concerns this spring, but over time we’ve witnessed pretty good compliance” with state and federal pandemic guidelines," he said. “Really haven’t seen a lot of issues when it comes to fishing.”
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!