Voting bills before North Dakota Legislature in wake of 2020 election

The chairman of the Senate Government and Veterans Affairs Committee believes the political climate that lingers from last year's election is the reason for a high number of voting and election-related bills before the North Dakota Legislature.
“I think this is the highest that I recall,” said Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva. “I think the intentions are to improve (the laws), but many times (sponsors) don’t understand (the issues) themselves.”
Vedaa believes North Dakota elections have always been safe and most of the bills being brought up are a reaction to the 2020 election.
This is reflected on the national level as well, as the Brennan Center, a nonpartisan law and policy institute, reported last month that 250 bills proposed in 43 states this year relate to elections and voting.
“These bills primarily seek to limit mail voting and impose stricter voter ID requirements,” according to the institute.
One in North Dakota has a hearing at 9:30 Friday before the Senate Government and Veterans Affairs Committee. House Bill 1373 introduced by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, would reduce early voting from 15 days to nine business days prior to an election.
“This is more an opportunity to give people an ability to make their final decision on how they wish to cast their ballot closer to that date,” he said.
Kasper added that the intent also is to get back to the tradition of voting on Election Day.
When asked by a member of the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee in January if he thought the bill would make it harder for people to vote, Kasper said he didn’t believe so.
“The intent of this is not to disenfranchise or make it more difficult for people to vote, it is just squeezing the time down a little bit,” he said.
The bill passed resoundingly in the House in February, by a vote of 78-13, with the votes against coming from House Democrats.
Vedaa said he's interested in hearing the arguments during Friday's hearing for changing the number of days.
“I didn’t have a problem with 15,” he said, but he will “listen to see why” the change was proposed.
Absentee ballots
Addressing absentee ballots has been another issue lawmakers have taken up this session. Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, introduced Senate Bill 2142, which would allow county auditors and election workers to process absentee ballots up to three business days prior to Election Day.
“Votes may not be tallied prior to Election Day,” Roers said. “The only purpose of this change is to allow the counties to use the days leading up to the election to be deliberate and careful when processing absentee ballots.”
Roers said the bill would help ease pressure of counting and verifying votes on Election Day when a large number of absentee ballots are received.
“That is the intent, to do it right the first time rather than rushing through it,” she said.
Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White testified in favor of the bill during its first hearing in January.
“Counties are seeing an increase in nontraditional voting methods, such as early voting and absentee voting,” she said. “Between the 2014 and 2016 general election we saw a 12% increase in absentee ballots, and between the 2016 and 2018 we saw a 22% increase.”
The bill is scheduled for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing before the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee.
Student voting
A bill that would make it easier for college students to vote in North Dakota was introduced last month by Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, whose District 42 includes the University of North Dakota campus.
“House Bill 1447 would allow university students to vote in elections with their student ID card,” she said. “It would guarantee students easier access to a ballot.”
The bill was amended in committee to have the schools give students a document to prove residency, and to have the bill apply only to North Dakota residents.
During the House floor vote in late February, questions were raised about whether the bill would allow some people to vote twice. Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, assured the chamber that would be difficult to do.
“This is just the students' version of a utility bill since they can’t feasibly get a utility bill at a dorm,” he said.
The bill passed the House on a vote of 87-7. It has not yet had a Senate committee hearing, but Vedaa said he agrees with the idea of making it easier for North Dakota students to vote.
Killed bills
Many of the more restrictive and controversial voting measures in the Legislature already have failed.
The Senate voted 45-2 to reject House Bill 1238 on March 10, after the bill had narrowly passed in the House last month. That bill, also introduced by Kasper, would have required any city with a population of more than 1,000 people to have at least one polling site on the day of statewide elections. Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, told the Senate that redistricting later this year would make the bill’s provisions unnecessary.
House Bills 1289 and 1312 both failed to get through the House; 1289 would have increased the residency requirement for voters, and 1312 would have limited who qualifies to vote absentee.
Kylie Oversen, chairwoman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party, said the failed bills were "bad legislation" that would not have benefited North Dakotans.
“We generally think we should be expanding access to voting, not restricting it,” she said.
Although the pandemic brought an increased use of absentee ballots, Oversen said absentee voting and voting by mail are not new in North Dakota.
“Some of our counties are vote-by-mail only,” she said. “In rural counties in particular, it is a huge benefit and there is no reason to restrict that access.”