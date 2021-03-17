Voting bills before North Dakota Legislature in wake of 2020 election

“This is more an opportunity to give people an ability to make their final decision on how they wish to cast their ballot closer to that date,” he said.

Kasper added that the intent also is to get back to the tradition of voting on Election Day.

When asked by a member of the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee in January if he thought the bill would make it harder for people to vote, Kasper said he didn’t believe so.

“The intent of this is not to disenfranchise or make it more difficult for people to vote, it is just squeezing the time down a little bit,” he said.

The bill passed resoundingly in the House in February, by a vote of 78-13, with the votes against coming from House Democrats.

Vedaa said he's interested in hearing the arguments during Friday's hearing for changing the number of days.

“I didn’t have a problem with 15,” he said, but he will “listen to see why” the change was proposed.

Absentee ballots