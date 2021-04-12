Vote discrepancies in Cass, Sioux counties rectified

North Dakota’s State Canvassing Board met on Monday to certify revised results from the November election, after officials uncovered discrepancies in vote totals in Cass and Sioux counties.
Cass County had 385 ballots not included due to an equipment handling issue, and Sioux County had 192 erroneous ballots from a test run included, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger. The discrepancies were found during routine election follow-up work.
The revised numbers did not change the results of any local, district or state election, according to Jaeger.
