 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote discrepancies in Cass, Sioux counties rectified
0 comments

Vote discrepancies in Cass, Sioux counties rectified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s State Canvassing Board met on Monday to certify revised results from the November election, after officials uncovered discrepancies in vote totals in Cass and Sioux counties.

Cass County had 385 ballots not included due to an equipment handling issue, and Sioux County had 192 erroneous ballots from a test run included, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger. The discrepancies were found during routine election follow-up work.

The revised numbers did not change the results of any local, district or state election, according to Jaeger.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: House votes on Senate version of mask mandate bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News