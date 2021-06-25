Volunteers preserve historic cattle trail through western North Dakota

Jim Lowman was glad to see three Alexander high school boys recently help with setting markers on a historic cattle trail over the Great Plains.

"I was pleased that these young fellas got involved in history and seemed to enjoy what they were doing," the Fairfield-area rancher said.

The volunteer project commemorates the Great Western Cattle Trail, over which millions of horses and cattle were driven north from Mexico and Texas from the 1870s to the 1890s. The trail traversed nine states, including North Dakota -- the third state to mark the historic route, after similar efforts in Texas and Oklahoma.

The trail generally followed what is now north-south U.S. Highway 85. Fifty-seven 7-foot concrete posts parallel the highway from the South Dakota line to Fort Buford State Historic Site, near Williston. Several plaques in various towns along the way give a history of the trail.

Project organizers will formally dedicate the project with the last marker in a public event at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fort Buford.

The trail's historic significance to ranching is what attracted Lowman and other volunteers to the project.