Volunteers preserve historic cattle trail through western North Dakota

Jim Lowman was glad to see three Alexander high school boys recently help with setting markers on a historic cattle trail over the Great Plains.
"I was pleased that these young fellas got involved in history and seemed to enjoy what they were doing," the Fairfield-area rancher said.
The volunteer project commemorates the Great Western Cattle Trail, over which millions of horses and cattle were driven north from Mexico and Texas from the 1870s to the 1890s. The trail traversed nine states, including North Dakota -- the third state to mark the historic route, after similar efforts in Texas and Oklahoma.
The trail generally followed what is now north-south U.S. Highway 85. Fifty-seven 7-foot concrete posts parallel the highway from the South Dakota line to Fort Buford State Historic Site, near Williston. Several plaques in various towns along the way give a history of the trail.
Project organizers will formally dedicate the project with the last marker in a public event at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fort Buford.
The trail's historic significance to ranching is what attracted Lowman and other volunteers to the project.
"I felt like I ought to be a part of it and get this done and establish some history," he said.
Project chair and former broadcaster Darrell Dorgan called the trail "a superhighway across the Great Plains," key in the history of cattle country.
"This was a fascinating project. It really was," he said.
The project dates to the first marker installed in 2008 at the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora, where Dorgan was executive director.
Volunteer efforts began in earnest three years ago on the project, he said. Rotary clubs, ranchers, landowners and history buffs have all contributed, with "no government money behind this at all," Dorgan said.
The 2021 Legislature passed a resolution honoring the trail and volunteer efforts to commemorate it.
Dickinson Ready-Mix Co. President/General Manager Scott Olin poured and donated the posts made from unused concrete, and his crew also painted and delivered them, Dorgan said -- "an incredible gift."
Ranchers gave permission for setting markers on their land, along the highway, he said. As many as 20 volunteers set markers from Belfield to Williston last week.
Project organizer Jim Ozbun, who was president of North Dakota State University from 1988-95, said volunteers raised about $6,000 for the effort. Donations for the first marker, a bronze one, also totaled about $6,000.
Ozbun's grandfather brought cattle into North Dakota during the trail's heyday and was even offered a job at 15 by the wily Marquis de Morès, a French aristocrat who founded Medora in 1883.
"He didn't take the job, but that's some of our history," said Ozbun, a Flasher native who ranched north of Dickinson after retiring from NDSU.
Dorgan said Sunday's event takes place at what he considers "the most historic spot in North Dakota," near the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers, home of the Fort Union trading post and Fort Buford military post.
Eventually the history plaques will have scannable barcodes to tell visitors about local events and attractions, he said.
"In essence what this is going to kind of turn out to be, I suspect, is a new tourism route from Mexico to Canada," he said.
