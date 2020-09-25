Volume updated for brine, oil spill near Alexander

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A spill caused by a lightning strike at a saltwater disposal well near Alexander is larger than initially reported, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said Friday.

Operator Environmentally Clean Systems estimates the spill that occurred Wednesday released 1,215 barrels, or 51,030 gallons, of produced water, and 79 barrels, or 3,318 gallons, of oil.

The department was notified of the spill and the updated volume through the National Response Center.

The spill occurred about 8 miles north of Alexander and impacted a tributary to Camp Creek. Department personnel are continuing to monitor the investigation and cleanup.

