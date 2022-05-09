 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vocal issues sideline longtime Medora Musical performer

071421-nws-medora9.jpg

Hosts of the 56th annual Medora Musical in 2021 were "Calamity" Annie Freres, left, and "Cowboy" Chet Wollan.

 Tom Stromme

Medora Musical co-host "Cowboy" Chet Wollan will not perform in the long-running Western show this summer, citing vocal issues.

Wollan has performed in the Badlands show for 15 years, the last six as co-host. His wife, Candice, is a Burning Hills singer and has performed for 11 summers.

The Medora Musical posted a statement recently announcing the couple's decision "to step away from our roles in the Medora Musical for this summer season.

"Chet is currently dealing with some medical vocal issues. The doctors believe it would be in his best interests if he did not continue to put his voice through the stress of the summer and nightly shows," they said. "We do hope to be singing together again very soon, with a full recovery!"

The musical's production company is reaching out to past performers and auditionees for Candice Wollan's spot, and is looking at connections in the area or pulling a cast member to be co-host, according to Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Marketing Manager Kaelee Wallace. 

People are also reading…

The Medora Musical had its second-best attendance year in 2021, drawing nearly 124,000 people, just a few dozen shy of the record 2015 season.

Tickets are on sale for the musical's new season, from June 8-Sept. 10. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

