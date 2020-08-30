Virtual town halls set Monday on transportation plan

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will host a virtual town hall Monday for residents to comment on the state’s long-range transportation plan.

The plan will develop a vision, goals, strategies and actions for the state's transportation system over the next 25 years.

More information about the plan and links to two town hall sessions is available at www.TransportationConnection.org. One session is from 2-3 p.m. CDT and the other is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. CDT.