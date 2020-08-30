 Skip to main content
Virtual town halls set Monday on transportation plan

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will host a virtual town hall Monday for residents to comment on the state’s long-range transportation plan.

The plan will develop a vision, goals, strategies and actions for the state's transportation system over the next 25 years.

More information about the plan and links to two town hall sessions is available at www.TransportationConnection.org. One session is from 2-3 p.m. CDT and the other is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. CDT.

Contact the project team at Connect@TransportationConnection.org

