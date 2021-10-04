Virtual meetings set on Freight & Rail Plan

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings on Tuesday to gather input on the State Freight & Rail Plan.

Meetings are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CST. The purpose is to introduce the public to the plan and gather comments that could help influence its development. Meeting links can be found at dot.nd.gov/projects/frp.

The Transportation Department last month announced it was combining freight and rail plans into a comprehensive view of the movement of goods into, through and out of the state. The State Freight & Rail Plan will assess all freight modes, identify needs and issues, provide recommendations, guide the advancement of the multimodal transportation system and serve as a road map for future investment. The final plan will be produced late next year.

Questions can be submitted to the project team via the website or by emailing connect@transportationconnection.org.

