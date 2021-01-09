Village Family Service Center offers webinars

Village webinars tackle goal setting, resiliency
Goal setting, work-life blending, resiliency and the Platinum Rule are the topics of four upcoming webinars presented by trainers with The Village Employee Assistance Program. The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays in January and February.
- On Wednesday, “How to Be Successful When Goal Setting” will break down strategies for setting goals and how to successfully complete them.
- The Jan. 27 seminar examines the importance and need for respect in the workplace and how the Platinum Rule can transform work culture.
- During “Blending Work + Life” on Feb. 10, participants can learn how to effectively integrate the various aspects of their lives to maintain a healthier approach to work and family.
- The Feb. 24 training will teach participants how to define resiliency and put its components into practice.
Village EAP Trainers Robert Jones and Nancy Boyle will facilitate the Zoom training sessions, which are part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter. Registration for all four webinars is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite. Each session begins at noon and includes time for questions and answers.