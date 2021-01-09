Village Family Service Center offers webinars

Village webinars tackle goal setting, resiliency

Goal setting, work-life blending, resiliency and the Platinum Rule are the topics of four upcoming webinars presented by trainers with The Village Employee Assistance Program. The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays in January and February.

Village EAP Trainers Robert Jones and Nancy Boyle will facilitate the Zoom training sessions, which are part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter. Registration for all four webinars is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite. Each session begins at noon and includes time for questions and answers.