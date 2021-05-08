Village Family Service Center offers webinars

Village webinars tackle new topics
Procrastination, empathy, belonging and inclusivity are the topics of six upcoming webinars presented by trainers with The Village Employee Assistance Program. The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays in May, June and July.
- Wednesday's session examines what procrastination is, how it can affect us, and what we can do to remain effective while caring for ourselves.
- The May 26 seminar will explore the role empathy can play in organizations.
- “How a Sense of Belonging Creates Stronger Organizations" on June 9 will outline ways leaders can foster an environment that is conducive to creating a sense of belonging in employees.
- On June 23, "Inclusive Conversations" will teach strategies to address power dynamics, fear and fragility and to create spaces where real dialogue can take place.
- The July 14 training will discuss and dispel the stigma associated with counseling.
- During the July 28 webinar, participants will look at the realities of change, the effects of stress and how leaders can help their teams through the transition back to the workplace.
Village Employee Assistance Program trainers will facilitate the Zoom training sessions, which are part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter. Registration for all six webinars is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite. Each session begins at noon and includes time for questions and answers.