Village Family Service Center offers webinars

Village webinars tackle new topics

Procrastination, empathy, belonging and inclusivity are the topics of six upcoming webinars presented by trainers with The Village Employee Assistance Program. The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays in May, June and July.

Village Employee Assistance Program trainers will facilitate the Zoom training sessions, which are part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter. Registration for all six webinars is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite. Each session begins at noon and includes time for questions and answers.