Victims of Williams County crash identified

Authorities have identified a New Town father and son who were killed in a crash in Williams County.
Trenton Beston, 24, was driving an SUV that rear-ended a semitractor hauling a belly-dump trailer loaded with gravel late Friday afternoon on state Highway 1804 about 30 miles east of Williston.
The SUV ended up on its top. Beston and 1-year-old Enright Beston were pronounced dead at the scene. Another son, Trenton Beston Jr., 3, also was riding in the SUV and was flown to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.
The semi driver wasn't hurt. The patrol identified him as Matthew Terry, 39, of Williston.
