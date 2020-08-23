 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victims of Williams County crash identified

Victims of Williams County crash identified

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a New Town father and son who were killed in a crash in Williams County.

Trenton Beston, 24, was driving an SUV that rear-ended a semitractor hauling a belly-dump trailer loaded with gravel late Friday afternoon on state Highway 1804 about 30 miles east of Williston.

The SUV ended up on its top. Beston and 1-year-old Enright Beston were pronounced dead at the scene. Another son, Trenton Beston Jr., 3, also was riding in the SUV and was flown to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries. 

The semi driver wasn't hurt. The patrol identified him as Matthew Terry, 39, of Williston.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

1960s Combines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News