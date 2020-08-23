Victims of Williams County crash identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a New Town father and son who were killed in a crash in Williams County.

Trenton Beston, 24, was driving an SUV that rear-ended a semitractor hauling a belly-dump trailer loaded with gravel late Friday afternoon on state Highway 1804 about 30 miles east of Williston.

The SUV ended up on its top. Beston and 1-year-old Enright Beston were pronounced dead at the scene. Another son, Trenton Beston Jr., 3, also was riding in the SUV and was flown to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

The semi driver wasn't hurt. The patrol identified him as Matthew Terry, 39, of Williston.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0