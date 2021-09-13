Victims identified in 2 western North Dakota fatal crashes

Authorities on Monday identified the people killed in two recent crashes in western North Dakota.

Alvin Holmen, 75, of Powers Lake, was killed Sept. 5 after his pickup truck went into the ditch on a rural gravel road in Mountrail County and crashed into a grove of bushes. The Highway Patrol said Holmen backed up the pickup and tried to get out of the ditch but could not, and the vehicle caught fire.

The pickup was engulfed when firefighters arrived at 7:15 p.m. that Sunday. Holmen died at the scene about 4 miles south of Powers Lake. He was alone in the vehicle.

Four days later, Colbey Bradley, 22, of Watford City, died when the SUV in which he was riding rear-ended a pickup truck that had slowed to turn off state Highway 1806 onto a McKenzie County road, the patrol said.

The two vehicles were northbound about 15 miles north of Watford City when the crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. Bradley was unresponsive at the scene and taken to a Watford City hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver, Daniel Conlogue, 20, of Watford City, suffered minor injuries. The pickup driver, Bryant Faulkner, 34, of Watford City, also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Watford City hospital, the patrol said.

There were no immediate citations or charges in that crash. The patrol is continuing to investigate both crashes.

