Victim of fatal Minot motorcycle crash ID'd

Authorities have identified a Dunseith woman killed in a motorcycle crash in Minot.

Daylene Gladue, 42, was a passenger on a motorcycle that slammed into a railroad crossing gate on Sunday night, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The motorcycle approached the crossing where the lighted crossing arms were down shortly before 10 p.m., authorities said.

Gladue and the motorcycle driver -- Harry Hughes Jr., 42, of Minot -- both struck their heads on the crossing arm, and neither was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.

Gladue died at the scene; Hughes was treated at a hospital and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

