Victim of crash involving prisoner transport van ID'd

Authorities have identified an 81-year-old woman who was killed in a crash at the intersection of two highways in Sheridan County that involved a prisoner transport van.

Philemena Evenson, of Tacoma, Washington, was a passenger in a GMC Savana that collided with a Pierce County prisoner transport van late Wednesday morning at the intersection of state highways 14 and 200, between McClusky and Goodrich, the Highway Patrol reported.

The Pierce County vehicle failed to stop and yield the right of way at the intersection, authorities said.

Evenson was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. The driver of the Savana, Jerry Evenson, 78, of Tacoma, also was taken to a Bismarck hospital.

The three people in the prisoner transport van were taken to hospitals in Rugby and Harvey. The patrol identified them as driver Geraldine Miller, 58, of Towner; Michael Jacobs, 31, of Esmond; and Alejandro Fernandez, 36, an inmate at the Heart of America Correctional and Treatment Center in Rugby. The van was en route from Bismarck to Rugby, according to the patrol.

None of the people in the van suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

