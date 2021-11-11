Veterans Day marked with Heritage Center ceremony

Military members, dignitaries and others gathered at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck on Thursday to mark Veterans Day.

Veterans Day, formerly Armistice Day, is observed on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. It's a federal and state holiday.

Vern Fetch, who served in the Korean War and is a 39-year veteran with the North Dakota National Guard, rang a bell 11 times during the ceremony to honor the celebration that occurred on Armistice Day, which ended the war on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The ceremony was sponsored by 10 local veterans groups and women auxiliaries and featured speeches from several dignitaries, highlighted by keynote remarks from Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber with the state Guard. Huber, a Bismarck native who has served in the Guard since 1989, has been deployed for Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Gov. Doug Burgum, who also spoke, issued a statement thanking the more than 50,000 military veterans in North Dakota and soldiers who died in the line of duty.

“To these veterans and the families who have served alongside them, we owe a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid," he said. "As Americans who enjoy the liberty that our men and women in uniform have defended for the past nearly 250 years, we all have a duty to honor their service, uphold the values they fought to protect and ensure they know how much we appreciate and support them.”

