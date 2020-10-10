Velva-area bridge collapses; driver injured

A Minot man was taken to a hospital Friday night after decking gave out on a bridge he was crossing near Velva.

North Dakota Highway Patrol reports Kris Lee Walcker, 41, was driving a John Deere 9560 tractor pulling a plow northbound on the 4600 block of 20th Avenue North when he came to the bridge over the Mouse River, 7 miles northwest of Velva.

The bridge was restricted to 9-ton axles and 21 tons gross vehicle weight. While Walcker was crossing the bridge, the decking gave out and collapsed.

Walcker was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot for treatment of possible injuries.

The bridge is out of service for the near future and is closed at 20th Avenue North.

The bridge collapse is under investigation.

