Vandalism causes saltwater spill at oil well, company says

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. says vandalism over the weekend led to a saltwater spill at one of its oil wells in McKenzie County.

The company filed a report with state officials after discovering the spill on Sunday. The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said valves were left open at the well site, causing the leak. Abraxas said someone had opened up its equipment overnight.

The company estimated 435 barrels or 18,270 gallons of saltwater spilled. The fluid was contained within the well pad, and crews have recovered most of it, Abraxas told the state. Saltwater is also known as produced water or brine in the oil fields, and it comes up in wells along with oil and gas. It's sometimes stored in tanks at well sites, which is where the fluid was when it leaked.

The incident occurred 9 miles east of Watford City. Abraxas told the state it notified the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office, which did not immediately return a call from the Tribune on Tuesday. Abraxas also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vandalism in North Dakota's oil fields is rare. State lawmakers in 2019 beefed up penalties against people who vandalize "critical infrastructure" such as pipelines and oil well sites. The legislation was introduced to deter people from tampering with such infrastructure, and it came in response to activists who turned an emergency valve of an oil pipeline in northeastern North Dakota in 2016.

They were among 11 climate change activists who dubbed themselves Climate Direct Action and simultaneously turned shut-off valves on five pipelines in North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and Washington state that carry Canadian tar sands crude into the U.S. No oil was spilled. Michael Foster, the Seattle man who turned the valve in North Dakota, ended up spending six months in jail. Samuel Jessup, a Vermont man who filmed Foster’s protest, was sentenced to two years of probation.

Under the 2019 law, a person who intentionally vandalizes such a site can be charged with a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A state inspector has visited the site where the incident occurred over the weekend and will continue to monitor cleanup, the Oil and Gas Division said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

